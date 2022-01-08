Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR opened at $260.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.98. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.