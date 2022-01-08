Amalgamated Bank Sells 598 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cactus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 481,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,777,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $42.70 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

