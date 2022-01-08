Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.27. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

