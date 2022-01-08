Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.14.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day moving average is $149.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

