Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AMBO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 113,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,433. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ambow Education as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

