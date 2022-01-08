American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

