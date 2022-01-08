Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $355.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.33.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $319.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $323.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $277.97. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $137,568,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $82,602,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.