Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

