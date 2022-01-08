Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $324.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Interface reported sales of $276.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 206,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,602. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $902.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Interface by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,138,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,318,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

