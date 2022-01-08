Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report $928.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $918.26 million to $940.89 million. RH reported sales of $812.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.40.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $23.14 on Friday, hitting $494.80. 636,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,470. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth approximately $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,173,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

