Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.35 Million

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $581.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rollins by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 522,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $337,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rollins by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,957,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Rollins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,999. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

