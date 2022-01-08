Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group reported sales of $913.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

