Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $236.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.20 million and the highest is $239.34 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $271.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $895.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $23.06. 707,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,106. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

