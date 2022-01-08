Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $176.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.86 million to $177.70 million. Standex International posted sales of $156.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $709.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. Standex International has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

