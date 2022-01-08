Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.75.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$33.17 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.24. The firm has a market cap of C$623.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

