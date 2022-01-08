Analysts Offer Predictions for CubicFarm Systems Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$1.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$197.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.84.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

