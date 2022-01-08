Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 333.71

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.50).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.64) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.92) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 260.80 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.