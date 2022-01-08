Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 741.46

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.52) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 621.80 ($8.38). 3,453,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 715.87. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,562 shares of company stock worth $1,810,035.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

