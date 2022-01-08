Analysts Set Expectations for Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

