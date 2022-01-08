Analysts Set ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Target Price at €14.15

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.15 ($16.08).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.30 ($17.39) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

