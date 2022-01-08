Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $78.60

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. 229,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,002. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.