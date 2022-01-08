Analysts Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $77.17

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 46.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,547.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SDGR opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.