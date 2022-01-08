Analysts Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $77.17

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

