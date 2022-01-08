Analyzing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.37% -8.17% -3.93% Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74%

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alithya Group and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 44.84%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $40.80, indicating a potential upside of 164.76%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.64 -$13.14 million ($0.14) -18.00 Magnite $221.63 million 9.13 -$53.43 million $0.02 770.89

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnite beats Alithya Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

