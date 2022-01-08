Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,248,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 1,007,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AAUKF stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

