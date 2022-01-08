Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Robert Stan Acquires 12,350 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan acquired 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,799.49).

Robert Stan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Robert Stan acquired 22,500 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,808.79).

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.49. The company has a market cap of £296.73 million and a PE ratio of -81.65. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.18).

Several analysts recently weighed in on APF shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

