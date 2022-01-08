Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANIK. Stephens started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ANIK opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.06 million, a P/E ratio of -83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 259,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

