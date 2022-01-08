ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $332.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 16.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $362.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

