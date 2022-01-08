AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00061815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005892 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.