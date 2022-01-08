AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AppFolio by 29.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $173,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,979.67 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $185.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

