Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.