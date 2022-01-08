Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,569,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $222,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

