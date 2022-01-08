Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $101.31 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

