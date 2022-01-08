APYSwap Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $44,033.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00081499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.19 or 0.07402461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,719.28 or 0.99904924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00071076 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006770 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

