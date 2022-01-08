Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $46.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

