Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of ACGL opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after buying an additional 699,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

