Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.37% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

