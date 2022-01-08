Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

ARBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

