Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $948,916.80 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $948,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $129.48 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

