Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.50

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.50 and last traded at $143.28, with a volume of 2124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

