Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 202,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 191,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,222. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

