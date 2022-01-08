Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,882 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $41,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

