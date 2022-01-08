Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Trading Up 1.2%

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 51,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 18,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTAU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,427,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,450,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,956,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,241,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,708,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.