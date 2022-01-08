ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($87.59) to GBX 5,500 ($74.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($59.90).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,197 ($29.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,405.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,264.16.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($32.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($134,033.54). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($31.22) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($140,499.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.