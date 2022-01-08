Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 249.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 285,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

