AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

