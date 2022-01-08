Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 402 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,875,366 shares of company stock valued at $417,094,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

