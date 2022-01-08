Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

