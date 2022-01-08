Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $229.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.31. The company has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

