Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $161.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

